Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Downgraded to Underperform Rating by BNP Paribas Exane

BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $123.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STZ. CJS Securities dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $239.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.36.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.7%

Constellation Brands stock opened at $148.38 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $144.81 and a fifty-two week high of $261.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.08, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.24.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -170.71%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $138,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,022. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 266.5% in the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

