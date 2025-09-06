Contrasting Amentum (AMTM) & The Competition

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) is one of 25 public companies in the “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Amentum to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amentum and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amentum $8.39 billion -$82.00 million 62.14 Amentum Competitors $8.30 billion $330.08 million 31.93

Amentum has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Amentum is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amentum 1 4 5 0 2.40 Amentum Competitors 48 527 1041 25 2.64

This is a summary of current recommendations for Amentum and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Amentum currently has a consensus target price of $27.30, suggesting a potential upside of 12.64%. As a group, “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies have a potential upside of 11.04%. Given Amentum’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amentum is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.9% of Amentum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Amentum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Amentum and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amentum 0.41% 10.90% 4.18% Amentum Competitors 6.89% 30.78% 7.17%

Summary

Amentum competitors beat Amentum on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc. provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

