Contrasting Centene (NYSE:CNC) & United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC)

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) and United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Centene has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United American Healthcare has a beta of -1.49, suggesting that its share price is 249% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Centene and United American Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centene 1.15% 9.57% 3.10% United American Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centene $163.07 billion 0.09 $3.31 billion $4.04 7.17 United American Healthcare N/A N/A $240,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Centene and United American Healthcare”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Centene has higher revenue and earnings than United American Healthcare.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.6% of Centene shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Centene shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of United American Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Centene and United American Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centene 1 13 3 0 2.12 United American Healthcare 0 0 0 0 0.00

Centene currently has a consensus price target of $37.93, indicating a potential upside of 30.96%. Given Centene’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Centene is more favorable than United American Healthcare.

Summary

Centene beats United American Healthcare on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support. This segment also provides healthcare products. The Medicare segment offers special needs and medicare supplement, and prescription drug plans. The Commercial segment provides health insurance marketplace product for individual, small, and large group commercials. It also operates clinical healthcare and pharmacies, as well as offers dental and speech therapy services. In addition, the company engages in the government contracts business under the TRICARE program and other healthcare related government contracts. It provides services through primary and specialty care physicians, hospitals, and ancillary providers. Centene Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About United American Healthcare

United American Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry. It also focuses on the production of natural rubber. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

