Contrasting ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) and Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ClearOne and Spirent Communications”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearOne $9.69 million 0.88 -$8.98 million ($6.99) -0.70 Spirent Communications $460.20 million 3.20 $12.90 million N/A N/A

Spirent Communications has higher revenue and earnings than ClearOne.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearOne -120.46% -57.86% -44.28% Spirent Communications N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

ClearOne pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Spirent Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. ClearOne pays out -4.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

ClearOne has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirent Communications has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.6% of ClearOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of ClearOne shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Spirent Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Spirent Communications beats ClearOne on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices. It provides professional microphones consisting of beamforming microphones, ceiling microphones, and wireless microphones. In addition, the company offers video products, such as video conferencing and collaboration solutions; professional-grade cameras; and AV networking, which deliver the IP A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video, and control over TCP/IP networks. It sells its commercial products to a network of independent professional audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. ClearOne, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions. This segment also provides lab and test automation solutions for the telecom industry and enterprises. The Networks & Security segment develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualised networks, cloud, and artificial intelligence networking infrastructure, as well as application performance and proactive security validation. This segment also offers Ethernet/internet protocol performance testing solutions, as well as navigation satellite system test and simulation solutions while addressing opportunities in the broader positioning, navigation, and timing market, including low earth orbit satellites and autonomous vehicles. The company was formerly known as Spirent plc and changed its name to Spirent Communications plc in May 2006. Spirent Communications plc was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom.

