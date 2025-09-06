Contrasting Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) and Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) and Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Evoke Pharma and Supernus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evoke Pharma 0 0 0 0 0.00 Supernus Pharmaceuticals 0 2 2 0 2.50

Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.52%. Given Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Supernus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Evoke Pharma.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Evoke Pharma has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Evoke Pharma and Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evoke Pharma -42.07% -99.48% -33.58% Supernus Pharmaceuticals 9.70% 14.22% 10.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Evoke Pharma and Supernus Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evoke Pharma $10.25 million 0.79 -$5.35 million ($2.56) -2.04 Supernus Pharmaceuticals $661.82 million 3.90 $73.86 million $1.15 40.00

Supernus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Evoke Pharma. Evoke Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Supernus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Supernus Pharmaceuticals beats Evoke Pharma on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults. The company markets its products to gastroenterologists, internal medicine specialists, primary care physicians, and select health care providers. Evoke Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age. It also offers comprise Qelbree, a novel non-stimulant indicated for the treatment of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in adults and pediatric patients 6 years and older; APOKYN for the acute intermittent treatment of hypomobility or off episodes in patients with advanced Parkinson's Disease (PD); XADAGO for treating levodopa/carbidopa in patients with PD experiencing off episodes; MYOBLOC, a Type B toxin product indicated for the treatment of cervical dystonia and sialorrhea in adults; GOCOVRI for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with PD; and Osmolex ER for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reaction in adult patients. In addition, the company's product candidates include SPN-830, a late-stage drug/device combination product candidate for the treatment of off episodes in PD patients; SPN-817, a novel first-in-class selective acetylcholinesterase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy; SPN-820, a product candidate in Phase II clinical trials for treating resistant depression; SPN-443, a preclinical product for the treatment of ADHD/CNS; and SPN-446 for narcolepsy and SPN-448 for the treatment of CNS which is in discovery stage. It markets and sells its products through pharmaceutical wholesalers, specialty pharmacies, and distributors. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

