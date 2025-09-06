Contrasting Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS) and Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO)

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) and Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B and Expro Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B 26.09% 12.12% 8.09% Expro Group 4.26% 6.43% 4.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B and Expro Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B $1.34 billion 2.97 $407.18 million $2.10 12.58 Expro Group $1.71 billion 0.83 $51.92 million $0.61 20.26

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Expro Group. Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Expro Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expro Group has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B and Expro Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B 0 0 2 0 3.00 Expro Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.46%. Expro Group has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.17%. Given Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B is more favorable than Expro Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Expro Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Expro Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B beats Expro Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers. It provides operation and maintenance services for the natural gas transportation facilities. The Liquids Production and Commercialization segment produces and commercializes natural gas liquids, such as ethane, liquid petroleum gas, natural gasoline, propane, and butane. This segment offers certain related services comprising reception, storage, and dispatch of the liquids. The Midstream segment provides natural gas conditioning services; treatment, removal of impurities and natural gas compression, including the collection and transport of natural gas; and inspection and maintenance of pipelines and compressor plants services. In addition, this segment offers steam generation for electricity production and management services for expansion works and steam generation for the production of electricity. The Telecommunications segment offers data transmission services through a network of digital terrestrial radio relay. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, and electric power generation end users. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. is a subsidiary of Compañía de Inversiones de Energía S.A.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions. It serves exploration and production companies in onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries. Expro Group Holdings N.V. was founded in 1938 and is based in Houston, Texas.

