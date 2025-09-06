Corebridge Financial Inc. Acquires 2,802 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. $HE

Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 379.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3,797.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 34.0% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 0.7%

HE stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $746.39 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HE. Barclays cut their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

Get Our Latest Report on HE

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

(Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.