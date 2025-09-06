Corebridge Financial Inc. Acquires 314 Shares of Northwest Natural Gas Company $NWN

Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Natural Gas were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NWN. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in Northwest Natural Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Northwest Natural Gas by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Northwest Natural Gas by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp bought a new stake in Northwest Natural Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Gas Stock Performance

NWN stock opened at $41.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Northwest Natural Gas Company has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $44.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average is $41.32. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Northwest Natural Gas Dividend Announcement

Northwest Natural Gas ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Northwest Natural Gas had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $236.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.70 million. Northwest Natural Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Gas Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Northwest Natural Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.47%.

Insider Activity at Northwest Natural Gas

In related news, Director David Hugo Anderson sold 7,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $306,216.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 79,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,958.31. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,574 shares of company stock valued at $918,517. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NWN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Northwest Natural Gas from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Zacks Research raised Northwest Natural Gas to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

About Northwest Natural Gas

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

