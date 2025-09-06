Corebridge Financial Inc. Acquires 5,894 Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. $KGS

Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 36.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kodiak Gas Services were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KGS. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,122,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,347,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,849 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,648,000. Merewether Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 259.4% during the fourth quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 934,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,156,000 after purchasing an additional 674,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,784,000. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Down 3.2%

NYSE KGS opened at $35.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.34. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $50.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Kodiak Gas Services ( NYSE:KGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $322.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.10 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on KGS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

