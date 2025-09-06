Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Hillenbrand Inc $HI

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Hillenbrand worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,587,000 after purchasing an additional 57,987 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth about $25,996,000. Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 439,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,609,000 after purchasing an additional 98,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth about $7,736,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HI opened at $26.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.84. Hillenbrand Inc has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 0.63%.The firm had revenue of $598.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Hillenbrand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.200-2.350 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand Inc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently -360.00%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

