Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Peabody Energy Corporation $BTU

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,779 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Peabody Energy worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 315.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,125 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 714.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Peabody Energy stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.64. Peabody Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The coal producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $890.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.27 million. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 3.43%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Peabody Energy from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

