Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Position in FB Financial Corporation $FBK

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 6,237.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 63,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 62,876 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 274,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,136,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,317,000 after buying an additional 47,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

FB Financial Trading Down 0.9%

FB Financial stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. FB Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $58.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.41. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.93.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). FB Financial had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $76.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FB Financial Corporation will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.38%.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.