Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Omnicell, Inc. $OMCL

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Omnicell worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Omnicell by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the first quarter valued at about $2,073,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the first quarter valued at about $901,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Omnicell by 316.1% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 23,015 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $55.74.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.15. Omnicell had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Omnicell’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Omnicell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OMCL. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

