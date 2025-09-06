Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. $LTC

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of LTC Properties worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in LTC Properties by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LTC Properties

In other news, EVP David M. Boitano bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.71 per share, for a total transaction of $208,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 15,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,378.46. This trade represents a 62.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on LTC Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on LTC Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised LTC Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LTC Properties

LTC Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $36.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $39.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.97 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. LTC Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.670-2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 125.27%.

LTC Properties Profile

(Free Report)

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.