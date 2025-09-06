Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $804,000 Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. $LMND

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lemonade by 3.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Lemonade by 28.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Lemonade by 30.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Lemonade by 50.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lemonade

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $294,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 106,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,775,175. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Adina Eckstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 189,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,534,385. The trade was a 2.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,543 shares of company stock worth $915,455 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LMND shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Lemonade to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $23.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Lemonade Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of LMND opened at $50.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.03. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $60.41.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.88 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.12%. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. Lemonade has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

