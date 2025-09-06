Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $824,000 Stock Position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. $ARQT

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARQT. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 39.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $90,708.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 197,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,226.12. This represents a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $135,558.43. Following the sale, the director owned 109,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,865.18. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.54. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.62% and a negative net margin of 35.40%.The business had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.