Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $828,000 Stock Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. $ZD

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZD. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $25,381,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,487,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,512,000 after purchasing an additional 272,895 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $9,370,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 538,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,314,000 after acquiring an additional 181,234 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 120,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.77.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.47 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.57%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZD has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $40.00 price objective on Ziff Davis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays restated a “positive” rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler set a $40.00 price objective on Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

