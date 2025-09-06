Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $839,000 Position in ePlus inc. $PLUS

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,742 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in ePlus were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ePlus by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 496,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,692,000 after buying an additional 37,496 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in ePlus by 532.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 85,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 71,712 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in ePlus by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,124,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in ePlus by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in ePlus by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 74,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 16,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLUS. Zacks Research raised ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $70.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.79. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.17. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $106.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. ePlus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

