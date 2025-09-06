Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $840,000 Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation $AGM

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGM. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,667,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 244,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,856,000 after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,102,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 20,282.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $205.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a one year low of $159.64 and a one year high of $217.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.71.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.03. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.14%.The business had revenue of $100.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Eric T. Mckissack sold 728 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total value of $140,045.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,416.09. The trade was a 23.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 293 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $60,091.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,007.88. The trade was a 2.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,745 shares of company stock worth $1,380,853. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Agricultural Mortgage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AGM

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.