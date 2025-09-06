Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $858,000 Stock Holdings in Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Perdoceo Education worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 4.7% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

PRDO opened at $32.92 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average of $29.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 20.09%.The company had revenue of $209.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Perdoceo Education has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.480-2.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 53,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $1,629,586.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 157,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,839,302.40. This trade represents a 25.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 71,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $2,262,314.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 75,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,809. This trade represents a 48.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,584 shares of company stock valued at $6,760,254 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

