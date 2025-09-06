Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $872,000 Stake in Progyny, Inc. $PGNY

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,665,000 after purchasing an additional 552,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Progyny by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 952,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 33,668 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny by 8.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 689,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after acquiring an additional 51,810 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Progyny by 67.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 660,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after acquiring an additional 266,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Progyny by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 657,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after acquiring an additional 90,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $59,037.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,451.84. This trade represents a 15.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allison Swartz sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $55,058.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 79,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,843.12. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,570 shares of company stock valued at $238,348. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on PGNY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Progyny from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Progyny from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

Progyny Price Performance

Shares of PGNY opened at $22.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average is $22.24. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $332.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.70 million. Progyny had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Progyny has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-1.780 EPS. Analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

