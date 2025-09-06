Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $887,000 Holdings in St. Joe Company (The) $JOE

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get St. Joe alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JOE. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in St. Joe by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 434,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,512,000 after acquiring an additional 29,918 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 180,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 34,382 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in St. Joe by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 5,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

St. Joe Stock Up 1.9%

JOE opened at $51.13 on Friday. St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $62.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average of $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.35.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 19.39%.The company had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at St. Joe

In related news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 167,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $8,616,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,634,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,654,194.56. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 511,900 shares of company stock valued at $26,022,717. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded St. Joe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th.

View Our Latest Research Report on JOE

About St. Joe

(Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.