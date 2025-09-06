Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $911,000 Stock Position in AvePoint, Inc. $AVPT

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVPT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of AvePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $541,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,155,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,874,703.21. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $1,835,400 over the last 90 days. 26.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVPT opened at $16.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -325.33 and a beta of 1.40. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.86.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

