Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $969,000 Stake in Cleanspark, Inc. $CLSK

Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,493 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cleanspark were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Cleanspark in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cleanspark by 47.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Cleanspark in the first quarter worth $71,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Cleanspark by 207.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cleanspark in the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CLSK. Wall Street Zen raised Cleanspark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Cleanspark in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.25 price objective on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Cleanspark from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cleanspark in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cleanspark from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.47.

Cleanspark Stock Up 1.8%

CLSK stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 3.65. Cleanspark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $198.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.33 million. Cleanspark had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 47.98%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleanspark, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleanspark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

