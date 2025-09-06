Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MIRM

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 399,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after buying an additional 32,059 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 169,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after buying an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 138,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,742. This represents a 22.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,708. This represents a 80.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,041 shares of company stock valued at $5,320,624. 14.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MIRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Read Our Latest Report on MIRM

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5%

MIRM stock opened at $76.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $76.45.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.91 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.