Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. $SPNT

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPNT. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SiriusPoint by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,059,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,357,000 after buying an additional 88,296 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SiriusPoint by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 18,531 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in SiriusPoint in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SiriusPoint in the 4th quarter valued at $742,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SiriusPoint by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 40,283 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of SiriusPoint in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $25.00 target price on shares of SiriusPoint and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SiriusPoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiriusPoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE SPNT opened at $18.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.85. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $21.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $948.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.10 million. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 6.57%.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

