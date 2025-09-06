Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Century Communities, Inc. $CCS

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 533.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 142.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 104.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 60.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of CCS opened at $69.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.01 and its 200 day moving average is $60.91. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $108.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. Century Communities had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

