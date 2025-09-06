Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. $CRK

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Roth Capital cut Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.18 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.69.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $470.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 5.05%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

