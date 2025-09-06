Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. $STNG

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 761 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Up 3.0%

STNG opened at $52.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.04. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $74.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $222.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.26 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 39.18%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

