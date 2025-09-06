Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Position in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation $FCF

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,829 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2,911.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Commonwealth Financial

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, CFO James R. Reske sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $36,485.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 90,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,498.36. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Mccuen purchased 2,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,935.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,901.07. The trade was a 5.03% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:FCF opened at $17.89 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.85.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $131.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.88 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FCF

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

(Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.