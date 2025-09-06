Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Seadrill Limited $SDRL

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Seadrill were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDRL. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its position in Seadrill by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,200,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,149,000 after purchasing an additional 723,827 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Seadrill by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,320,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,413,000 after acquiring an additional 663,362 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seadrill by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,277,000 after acquiring an additional 651,132 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Seadrill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,318,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Seadrill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SDRL. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Seadrill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. SEB Equity Research set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Seadrill in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Seadrill to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Seadrill in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Seadrill from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seadrill presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Seadrill Stock Performance

SDRL opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.17. Seadrill Limited has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.62.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.73 million. Seadrill had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seadrill Limited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Seadrill Company Profile

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

