Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. $WERN

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

WERN opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $753.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Werner Enterprises declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of Werner Enterprises to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

