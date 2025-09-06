Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Corporation $DVAX

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Dynavax Technologies worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 5,485.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DVAX shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.24. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.55 million. Dynavax Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. Equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Corporation will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Dunseth Myers bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.82 per share, for a total transaction of $41,116.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 35,004 shares in the company, valued at $378,743.28. This represents a 12.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

