Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. $SHO

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 47.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $10,858,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,180,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,926,000 after purchasing an additional 20,843 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $1,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.93.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 477.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.06. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.68 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 2.15%.Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,800.00%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

