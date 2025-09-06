Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Bancorp $FBNC

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 1,412.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FBNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First Bancorp from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price target on First Bancorp from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research upgraded First Bancorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Bancorp from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $55.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.00. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.80.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.22 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 17.65%. Equities analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.32%.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

