Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,299 Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. $MBC

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of MasterBrand worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get MasterBrand alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MBC. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,827,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,927,000 after buying an additional 2,590,583 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the 1st quarter valued at $15,250,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,489,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after buying an additional 658,807 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the 4th quarter valued at $8,373,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the 1st quarter valued at $4,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of MBC stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.43. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $20.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $730.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.30 million. MasterBrand had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 11.88%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MasterBrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MasterBrand

About MasterBrand

(Free Report)

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.