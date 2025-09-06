Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 142 Shares of Quaker Houghton $KWR

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Houghton were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Quaker Houghton by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Houghton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Quaker Houghton by 205.5% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Quaker Houghton by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Quaker Houghton by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 38,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 10,536 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $144.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.35, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.18 and its 200 day moving average is $120.73. Quaker Houghton has a 12 month low of $95.91 and a 12 month high of $180.96.

Quaker Houghton ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.11). Quaker Houghton had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.The firm had revenue of $483.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quaker Houghton will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $0.508 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Quaker Houghton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Quaker Houghton’s dividend payout ratio is currently -451.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Quaker Houghton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $135.00 price target on shares of Quaker Houghton and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quaker Houghton in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quaker Houghton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.75.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

