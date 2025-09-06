Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 179 Shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation $ADUS

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 29,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADUS shares. Wall Street Zen raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.89.

In related news, Director Veronica Hill-Milbourne sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $180,555.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,350.31. This represents a 23.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Poff sold 7,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $904,069.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,656,403.60. This represents a 11.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,958,375. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $113.22 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 52 week low of $88.96 and a 52 week high of $136.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.00.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $349.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.71 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

