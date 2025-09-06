Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 2,048 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. $GNL

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,612,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,070,000 after purchasing an additional 544,719 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 986,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 25,741 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 177.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 386,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 247,140 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 185.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 22,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the first quarter worth about $355,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GNL shares. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 43.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $124.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.78%.

In other news, CEO Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 584,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,444,643.33. This trade represents a 20.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $2,199,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,607,384 shares in the company, valued at $143,722,124.72. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,553,000 shares of company stock worth $56,115,790 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

