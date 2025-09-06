Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 209 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. $LMAT

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.
LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $97.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.42 and a 1-year high of $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 13.96 and a quick ratio of 11.74.
LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.
Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular
In other news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 2,500 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,916 shares in the company, valued at $274,104. This trade represents a 46.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Roush sold 6,561 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $607,220.55. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,916 shares in the company, valued at $269,875.80. This represents a 69.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,815 shares of company stock worth $11,280,206. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on LMAT shares. Barrington Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.60.
LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.
