Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 209 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. $LMAT

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $97.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.42 and a 1-year high of $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 13.96 and a quick ratio of 11.74.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.48 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.590 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.230-2.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

In other news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 2,500 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,916 shares in the company, valued at $274,104. This trade represents a 46.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Roush sold 6,561 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $607,220.55. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,916 shares in the company, valued at $269,875.80. This represents a 69.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,815 shares of company stock worth $11,280,206. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LMAT shares. Barrington Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Articles

