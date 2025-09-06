Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 244 Shares of ArcBest Corporation $ARCB

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of ArcBest worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter valued at $18,460,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 36.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 869,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,353,000 after acquiring an additional 233,409 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth about $9,202,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in ArcBest by 20,035.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 101,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,480,000 after buying an additional 100,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth about $7,695,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $75.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.34. ArcBest Corporation has a 52-week low of $55.19 and a 52-week high of $123.25.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.12). ArcBest had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 3.90%.The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ArcBest Corporation will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ARCB. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of ArcBest in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded ArcBest from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ArcBest from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

