Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 334 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACLS. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $80.61 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $110.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.20 and a 200 day moving average of $63.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $194.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

