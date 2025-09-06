Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 587 Shares of World Kinect Corporation $WKC

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of World Kinect worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of World Kinect by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of World Kinect by 576.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of World Kinect by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of World Kinect by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

WKC stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. World Kinect Corporation has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $31.70.

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. World Kinect had a positive return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. Equities analysts forecast that World Kinect Corporation will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of World Kinect in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on World Kinect from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

