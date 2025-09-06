Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 726 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ALHC

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 13.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,113,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,825 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 5.0% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,078,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,035,000 after acquiring an additional 429,071 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,509,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,819,000 after acquiring an additional 70,557 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 588.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,388,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 9.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,954,000 after acquiring an additional 193,644 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alignment Healthcare

In related news, insider Andreas P. Wagner sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $198,167.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 192,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,948.21. This trade represents a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $248,010.91. Following the sale, the insider owned 374,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,996,241.31. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 636,185 shares of company stock valued at $9,235,468 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.64 and a beta of 1.17. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.25 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 43.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Alignment Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALHC. Barclays raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens raised shares of Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

