Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 82 Shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARM by 59.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,574,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,224 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of ARM in the first quarter worth about $170,287,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of ARM by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 763,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,240,000 after acquiring an additional 77,420 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARM by 112.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 703,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,112,000 after acquiring an additional 372,081 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ARM by 9.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 576,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,513,000 after acquiring an additional 49,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ARM in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on ARM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ARM from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on ARM from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.67.

NASDAQ:ARM opened at $138.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.35, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 4.17. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $182.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.99.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 16.96%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

