Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 94 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. $POWL

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Powell Industries by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,894,000 after buying an additional 15,864 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 45,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 795.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 81,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,135,000 after buying an additional 72,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $655,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Birchall sold 3,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $780,090.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,201. The trade was a 30.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.55, for a total value of $825,566.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,084,895. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,354,845 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Powell Industries stock opened at $268.24 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.02 and a 1 year high of $364.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.49.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.23. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 16.22%.The company had revenue of $286.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.43%.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

