Coya Therapeutics’ (COYA) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 187.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Coya Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Coya Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:COYA opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.26. Coya Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 1,005.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Coya Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

