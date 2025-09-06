Critical Analysis: Spruce Biosciences (SPRBD) versus The Competition

Volatility & Risk

Spruce Biosciences has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spruce Biosciences’ rivals have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spruce Biosciences and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
Spruce Biosciences N/A N/A -0.10
Spruce Biosciences Competitors $163.41 million -$11.65 million -439.56

Spruce Biosciences’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Spruce Biosciences. Spruce Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Spruce Biosciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Spruce Biosciences N/A N/A N/A
Spruce Biosciences Competitors -15,247.28% 32.46% -33.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.7% of Spruce Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Spruce Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Spruce Biosciences beats its rivals on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

