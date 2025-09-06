Critical Review: Currenc Group (NASDAQ:CURR) versus Quetta Acquisition (NASDAQ:QETA)

Quetta Acquisition (NASDAQ:QETA – Get Free Report) and Currenc Group (NASDAQ:CURR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Quetta Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Currenc Group has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Quetta Acquisition and Currenc Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quetta Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00 Currenc Group 0 0 1 1 3.50

Valuation & Earnings

Currenc Group has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 109.58%. Given Currenc Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Currenc Group is more favorable than Quetta Acquisition.

This table compares Quetta Acquisition and Currenc Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quetta Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Currenc Group $46.44 million 1.67 -$39.47 million ($1.06) -1.58

Quetta Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Currenc Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Quetta Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of Currenc Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Currenc Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Quetta Acquisition and Currenc Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quetta Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Currenc Group -102.10% N/A -39.14%

Summary

Currenc Group beats Quetta Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quetta Acquisition

Quetta Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on financial technology sector in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

About Currenc Group

Currenc Group, Inc. engages in operating a fintech banking platform. It operates through the following segments: Remittance Services, Sales of Airtime, and Other Services. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

