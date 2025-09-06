DA Davidson Has Negative Outlook of AutoZone FY2026 Earnings

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of AutoZone in a report issued on Wednesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $166.93 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $168.54. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $4,850.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $152.94 per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AZO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,060.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3,900.00 to $4,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,025.00 to $4,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,148.90.

AutoZone Price Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $4,216.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,929.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,742.59. The company has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $2,898.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4,248.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total value of $11,627,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,007.50. This represents a 50.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,708.93, for a total transaction of $101,995,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 8,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,696,515.78. The trade was a 76.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $116,321,123 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AutoZone

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.